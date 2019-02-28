Lady Gaga says duet with Bradley Cooper was acting, not love

Singer-actress Lady Gaga, fresh off her Academy Award win as co-writer of best original song, rolled her eyes at a suggestion that her intimate-seeming performance of "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper at Sunday's Oscars suggested a romance between the two.

"OK, first of all, like, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet," Gaga, 32, responded to the online speculation Wednesday night on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "And what it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal. And yes, people saw love and — guess what? — that's what we wanted you to see. I mean, this is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, 'A Star Is Born,' it's a love story."

She added that, "From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. I mean, look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. I mean, when you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

Gaga said she and Cooper, 44, "worked all week on that performance." The idea for the two of them to walk onstage from their seats in the audience to share a duet with her at the piano was all Cooper's, who had directed and coproduced the film.

"I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I've done a million of them," Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, told Kimmel. "But he directed this film and he directed all of … the musical moments in the film … so I knew that he had the vision for how it should go. And so I was, like, 'Y'know, what do you think, Bradley?' And he laid it all out. And everything that you saw — the way that it was shot, the way that they pushed the piano out, you saw them put the piano together, and us [walking] onstage, no intro, all of that — that was all him."

Gaga was gratified, she said, that audiences had the opportunity to see Cooper "sing live and know that he sang every take in this movie live, every single time. I mean, all of it. There's no lip sync. And I was I was so excited and, y'know, I was in the moment."

She and fiance Christian Carino recently ended their engagement. Cooper has a daughter with his partner, model Irina Shayk.