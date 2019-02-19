Lady Gaga, Christian Carino end their engagement

Lady Gaga and her fiance Christian Carino have ended their engagement.

The singer-actress' spokeswoman confirmed the breakup to Newsday on Tuesday. People magazine had first reported the split, noting that Carino had not accompanied Gaga to the Grammy Awards nine days earlier and that observers noticed Gaga had worn no engagement ring. Gaga, 32, also did not mention Carino upon accepting an award that night, and made no mention of him in a trio of Valentine's Day's Instagram posts displaying new tattoo work.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Lady Gaga had publicly confirmed her long-speculated engagement with the Hollywood talent agent, introducing "my fiance, Christian," during her speech at Elle magazine's 25th annual Elle Women in Hollywood gala in Los Angeles. The two first were seen together at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017, before her Super Bowl LI halftime show. That June they were photographed together in the Hamptons, arms around each other's shoulder on a casual stroll along the ocean. Unconfirmed reports of the couple's engagement surfaced that November.

CAA agent Carino, whose age is reported as 49, has no apparent social-media accounts under his name and did not respond to a Newsday request for comment on the breakup.

Nine-time Grammy-winner Gaga, who took three awards at this year's ceremony, previously was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, who stars as Lt. Kelly Severide on NBC's "Chicago Fire."

She and Kinney had met in 2011 on the set of her "Yoü & I" music video, in which he played her paramour. Months later they began dating, and after a brief breakup in May 2012 were together again. She announced their engagement in February 2015 on social media, writing, "He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" They had broken up by July 2016.