TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J. Lo to perform at inauguration

Lady Gaga, seen above in November 2020, will

Lady Gaga, seen above in November 2020, will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration next week. Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute prime-time TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers will include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation. The recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by the Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Comedian Kevin James, who grew up in Stony LI's Kevin James brings 'The Crew' to Netflix
This studio portrait shows American pianist and 'How It Feels to Be Free': Fascinating, informative PBS doc
Robert Mitchum and Jane Greer star in the TCM highlights: 4 Miss Marples, 'Out of the Past'
Pastor Richard Hartley of Haven International Ministries in LI pastor stars in new reality series
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in "WandaVision." 'WandaVision': Marvel universe meets 1960s sitcoms
Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in Amazon Coming to a screen near you: 20  new movies to stream this winter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search