Lamar Odom regrets cheating on ex-wife Khloé Kardashian

Troubled former NBA player Lamar Odom says he regrets his drug-fueled cheating on then-wife Khloé Kardashian, and that her devotion to him despite their estrangement helped him recover from his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

"I wish I could have been more of a man," Odom, 39, promoting his upcoming memoir "Darkness to Light," told People magazine in an interview posted Wednesday. "It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with."

In his book, he said of reality-TV star Kardashian, 34, whom he married on Sept. 27, 2009, "For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I've ever been," adding, "At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her."

But, continues his memoir, written with Chris Palmer, "I could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity. … Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I'd get defensive and Khloé would just drop it."

Kardashian eventually filed for divorce in December 2013, but withdrew her petition following Odom's hospitalization and months-long recovery and remained by his bedside throughout. "I was surprised on how quick she was to show her devotion to me," Odom told People, adding, "Her love for me must have been unconditional. That's the only thing [I think] that gave her the strength to still love me at that time."

Kardashian later refiled for divorce, which was finalized in December 2016. She has since had a daughter, 1-year-old True, with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

"I hope we can be friends," Odom says of his ex. "I miss the family. And I hope we can all be reacquainted one day." Kardashian has not responded on social media.