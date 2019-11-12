TODAY'S PAPER
Lamar Odom and entrepreneur Sabrina Parr are engaged

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom attend Ladies Love

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom attend Ladies Love R&B at Medusa on Nov. 7 in Atlanta. Credit: WireImage / Prince Williams

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Former NBA player Lamar Odom, whose turbulent marriage to reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian included a near-fatal collapse at a Nevada brothel and subsequent monthslong recovery, has become engaged to herbal-tea entrepreneur Sabrina Parr.

"Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!" Odom, 40, posted on Instagram Monday with the picture of the happy couple. Parr, 32, posted a video and two photos displaying her engagement ring, writing, "I SAID YES!!!!!"

TMZ.com, with whom the two spoke, said the proposal took place at the Prime 112 restaurant in Miami Beach, with reality-star NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg, at the table with them. This would be a second marriage for both Parr and Odom, who additionally has two teenage children, Destiny and Lamar Jr., from a previous relationship.

Parr has three children with ex-husband Antonio Davis. "Sabrina, she's the real star," Odom told TMZ. "I'm just another wingman on a good team, like I was with the Lakers," he added, chuckling.

The Queens-raised Odom was a contestant on the current season of "Dancing With the Stars," but was eliminated in week 3.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

