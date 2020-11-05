Health and fitness entrepreneur Sabrina Parr says she and Queens-raised former NBA player Lamar Odom, whose turbulent marriage to Khloé Kardashian included a near-fatal 2015 collapse at a Nevada brothel and subsequent monthslong recovery, have ended their engagement.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," the 33-year-old Parr wrote Wednesday on Instagram Stories, a platform that cycles out posts after 24 hours. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children." Parr has a 7-year-old son, Camren, with her ex-husband Antonio Davis (not the former NBA player), and a 9-year-old daughter, Haven, from a previous relationship.

She went on to say, without specification, "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Parr additionally reposted an Instagram message by motivational speaker Inky Johnson: "Maturity is learning to walk away from people and situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, morals and self worth."

Odom's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The former professional athlete, who turns 41 on Friday, announced last November that he and Parr had become engaged and said the wedding would take place in Miami on Nov. 11, 2021.

This would have been a second marriage for each. Odom and reality-TV star Kardashian married in September 2009, and after on-again, off-again divorce filings, formally ended their marriage in December 2016. From a previous relationship, Odom has daughter Destiny, born in 1998, and son Lamar Jr., born in 2002; another son, Jayden, died in 2006 of sudden infant death syndrome.

Parr and Davis were married from 2013 to 2016. She was convicted in 2015 of assaulting him.