Lana Del Rey is facing criticism over wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask rather than a proper face covering at an impromptu reading and book signing in Los Angeles Saturday.

Fans on her social media were largely uniform in their disapproval of the New York City-born pop star and author, 35, who was promoting her first book of poetry, "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass," at the Barnes & Noble in shopping center The Grove at Farmers Market.

"You chose to wear that mesh mask in a pandemic?? with no vaccine?? unprotected??" commented one.

"You literally weren't wearing a safe mask and there was no social distancing whatsoever. This was not smart. Please don't do it again. Love you, but please take this virus seriously," wrote another.

One gave Del Rey the benefit of the doubt, writing, "I hope the mask does have a clear lining. I feel as though Barnes & Nobel [sic] would require an effective mask, like most places of business, no?"

And one wag wrote, "That mask looks like the net they put around the fancy pears at the expensive grocery store."

In a short Instagram video Del Rey posted, she appeared to be in a backroom with an entourage, and not on the main floor of the bookstore at that point.