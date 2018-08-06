Former 'NSYNC member Lance Bass, who had announced that his bid for the real-life "Brady Bunch" house had been accepted, said Sunday that the iconic home used for the TV show's exteriors had gone instead to a mystery buyer.

"The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the 'winning bid' for my team after informing me of the good news," the singer and TV personality, 39, posted on social media. "Isn't a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike. The next day, due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the same agent informed us that there's another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost."

Bass says he believes he "was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it's not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished" for a new structure on the 0.29-acre lot that borders the Los Angeles River.

Broker Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman did not identify the buyer, telling the Los Angeles Times on Saturday he had received eight offers from entertainers, corporations, investors and others.

"We were prepared to go even higher” than his ostensibly winning bid, Bass wrote, "but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. … How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity?"

The three-bedroom, three-bath home at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, hit the market in mid-July with an asking price of $1.885 million. Built in 1959, it was sold to Violet and George McCallister in 1973, partway through the run of the 1969-74 ABC sitcom that has since been widely syndicated. The late couple's children are the sellers.

After Bass announced on Friday that his bid had won, "Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick, who played eldest daughter Marcia Brady, good-naturedly tweeted to him, "Congratulations! May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour!" Bass responded happily, "Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! I'm honored you approve."