Lance Bass, husband to welcome twins in the fall

Former 'N Sync singer Lance Bass and his husband, actor Michael Turchin, are about to become first-time dads via surrogate this fall, and they told fans in a frightfully funny manner.

In a TikTok video spoofing horror movie trailers, the couple announced on Tuesday that they will be welcoming boy and girl twins this fall. The video opens with the couple hearing a strange noise in their house. As they go searching from room to room — startling each other along the way — the words "This Halloween," "Michael Turchin" and "Lance Bass" appear.

At the end of the video, Bass enters the kitchen where he opens the oven door. He then calls, "Michael, look!" The two men then say, "Awww," before the mock title "Two Buns in the Oven" is revealed, followed by "Coming Soon."

Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34, told People about their attempts to start a family for several years, including surrogacy attempts, failed in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage. The two were married in December 2014.