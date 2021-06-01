TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Lance Bass, husband to welcome twins in the fall

Michael Turchin, left, and Lance Bass have been

Michael Turchin, left, and Lance Bass have been trying for years to start a family. Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Dia Dipasupil

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Former 'N Sync singer Lance Bass and his husband, actor Michael Turchin, are about to become first-time dads via surrogate this fall, and they told fans in a frightfully funny manner.

In a TikTok video spoofing horror movie trailers, the couple announced on Tuesday that they will be welcoming boy and girl twins this fall. The video opens with the couple hearing a strange noise in their house. As they go searching from room to room — startling each other along the way — the words "This Halloween," "Michael Turchin" and "Lance Bass" appear.

At the end of the video, Bass enters the kitchen where he opens the oven door. He then calls, "Michael, look!" The two men then say, "Awww," before the mock title "Two Buns in the Oven" is revealed, followed by "Coming Soon."

Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34, told People about their attempts to start a family for several years, including surrogacy attempts, failed in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage. The two were married in December 2014.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

The Northwell Nurse Choir auditions for the "America's
Northwell Health Nurse Choir to compete on 'AGT' premiere tonight
Fox News host Tucker Carlson's prime-time program, along
Fox making Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham available to stream
Anthony Gonzalez as Geco, Dennis Quaid as Captain
'Blue Miracle': Painstakingly predictable, unabashedly sincere
Chris Noth is set to reprise his role
Chris Noth to reprise Mr. Big in 'SATC' sequel
Kelly Clarkson's talk show is slated to air
Clarkson show getting DeGeneres' time slot next year
The Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, France
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?