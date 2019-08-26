After apologizing on Instagram when a backlash arose to her mocking 6-year-old English Prince George's interest in ballet, "Good Morning America" co-host Lara Spencer apologized on air Monday.

"I screwed up. I did," said the Garden City born-and-raised Spencer, 50, on the ABC morning show. "The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid and I am deeply sorry. I've spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance, and last night I sat down with three influential dancers who lived it firsthand."

She then segued to a prerecorded segment in which she speaks with former New York City Ballet principal dancer and upcoming "Cats" film star Robbie Fairchild; two-time Emmy Award-winning "So You Think You Can Dance" choreographer Travis Wall; and Joffrey Ballet Chicago principal dancer Fabrice Calmels.

"For me the lesson is that words hurt," she told the men, "and it was not my intention but it was insensitive and I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to apologize personally to you guys and for you guys coming in here to sit and talk to me and educate me. And again, I'm really sorry."

Earlier Monday, Wall, 31, organized a group dance of about 300 people in Times Square outside the "GMA" studios. On his Instagram Story account, amid videos of the dancers, including several children, doing port de bras and demi pointe exercises and other ballet moves, he tells the crowd, "TV's 'Good Morning America' has issued a full apology," and added of Spencer, "I just want everyone to know that it's not just an Instagram post. She's really, truly sorry and she's doing the right steps to apologize. And the amount of attention that the dance community and boys have gotten … it's a positive thing."

He additionally posted a record of the dance event on Instagram with the hashtags #voicesheard #ballet #boysdancetoo #ilovedance.

Spencer on Thursday had reported that Prince George — the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — and his school curriculum, which includes ballet. Treating that as humorous, Spencer said in a mocking tone, "We'll see how long that lasts" as her co-hosts and the studio audience chuckled in response.

Following a backlash accusing her of bullying behavior and child-shaming, Spencer expressed regret Friday, writing on Instagram, "My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions."