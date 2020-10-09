Wedding bells have rung for the second time for Larry David.

On Wednesday night, the star and creator of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" married girlfriend Ashley Underwood in a ceremony in Southern California, People reports. David, 73, and Underwood were introduced by actress Isla Fisher and her husband, actor Sacha Baron Cohen, at a birthday party for Cohen in 2017. Underwood was a producer of Cohen's 2018 Showtime series "Who Is America?"

"We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind," David told The New York Times in March. "Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."

According to a February profile in GQ, Underwood moved into David's home in Pacific Palisades, California, last year.

This is the second marriage for David, whose first wife from 1993 to 2007 was environmental activist Laurie David. He also has two daughters — Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24 — from that union.