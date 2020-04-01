Larry David's PSA urges 'idiots out there' to go home and watch TV

Larry David, who portrays a comically misanthropic version of himself on his HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has issued a comically misanthropic public service announcement urging self-isolation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Obviously somebody put me up to this — it's generally not the kind of thing I do," the 72-year-old "Seinfeld" co-creator says in a video at the Officer of the Governor of California's Twitter account. "But basically I want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are — you're going out, I don't know what you're doing, you're socializing too close and it's not good. You're hurting old people like me — well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I'll never see you. But let's say other old people — who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows?"

The two-time Emmy Award winner and 27-time nominee then tells such folks they are "passing up a fantastic opportunity, a-once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV! I mean, I don't know how you're passing that up! Well, maybe because you're not that bright. But here it is: Go home! Watch TV! That's my advice to you."

David, who has no social-media accounts of his own, reminds "Curb Your Enthusiasm" viewers that, "If you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house. … It's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be. So stay home and, y'know, don't see anyone. Except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, y'know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that's it."

A graphical text comes up reading, "Stay home. Saves lives." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend that in addition to other preventive steps during the pandemic, the public should "stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed."