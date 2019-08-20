TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Larry King divorcing wife Shawn King, reports say

Larry and wife Shawn King first filed for

Larry and wife Shawn King first filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled. Photo Credit: Getty Images North America / Jonathan Leibson

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Former CNN host Larry King has reportedly filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King.

The Blast first reported that the couple are splitting. Several news outlets, including People, confirmed that the 85-year-old King filed after learning of an alleged yearlong affair that his wife, 59, had been having.

King and his wife were married in 1997 in King's hospital room as he was preparing to undergo heart surgery. In 2010 they both filed for divorce, but reconciled.

King has been married eight times to seven different women. From 1961 to 1963 he was married to his third wife, Playboy Bunny Alene Akins, whom he rewed in 1969. They divorced again in 1972. 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hoda Kotb took the summer off from the Hoda Kotb announces when she'll return to 'Today'
Chad Johnson has been posting insulting tweets about Past 'Bachelorette' contestant goes on Twitter insult rampage
James Corden has been hosting "The Late Late James Corden to host 'Late Late Show' through 2022
RuPaul's "Drag Race" franchise has been extended at VH1 renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'All Stars' 
Lucille Ball as her iconic TV character in DVDs worth buying: From 'Lucy' to 'Bojack'
Actors in the film "Skate Kitchen," from left, Report: HBO adapting 'Skate Kitchen'; LIer reprising role
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search