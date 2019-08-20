Former CNN host Larry King has reportedly filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King.

The Blast first reported that the couple are splitting. Several news outlets, including People, confirmed that the 85-year-old King filed after learning of an alleged yearlong affair that his wife, 59, had been having.

King and his wife were married in 1997 in King's hospital room as he was preparing to undergo heart surgery. In 2010 they both filed for divorce, but reconciled.

King has been married eight times to seven different women. From 1961 to 1963 he was married to his third wife, Playboy Bunny Alene Akins, whom he rewed in 1969. They divorced again in 1972.