Larry King reveals he suffered a stroke that put him in a coma

Talk-show host Larry King, who successfully underwent lung-cancer surgery in 2017, has revealed that a stroke put him in a coma earlier this year.

"I had a stroke," King told the entertainment-news program "Extra" Monday night in Manhattan, at a Friars Club party to celebrate his 86th birthday six days earlier. Speaking from a wheelchair, he said, "Everything got better except my left foot and I've been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I'll be walking by Christmas. Not bad. I can walk with a walker, too."

He went on to explain, "I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks and then I got out and everything got better. It's been a long, hard ride. … My head doctor said I have 'an incomparable spirit.' "

Acknowledging "a rough year" that included filing for divorce in August from seventh wife Shawn Southwick King after nearly 22 years of marriage, he said, "I had this stroke in March and I haven't driven a car [since] , but I'm back at work" on the streaming interview series "Larry King Now," a successor to CNN's 1985-2010 "Larry King Live.” "That makes me feel great."

Reflecting on his health and personal issues, King said, "The biggest joy I've had is raising my boys. There's nothing like children." Larry and Shawn King are parents to sons Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19. King, who has been married eight times to seven women, additionally has four children in their 50s and 60s, plus a stepson.

"I will probably die on the air,” King, who also has a history of heart attacks, told Us Weekly in 2017. "I have beaten so many things health-wise to feel this good now. I have no plans to retire."