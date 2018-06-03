TODAY'S PAPER
Laura Prepon, Ben Foster are married

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attend a screening

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attend a screening at the Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Andy Kropa

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Orange Is the New Black" star Laura Prepon and "Hell or High Water" star Ben Foster are husband and wife.

"Just Married!," Prepon, 38, posted on Twitter and Instagram Sunday, with a sepia-toned photo of herself in a wedding gown, holding a bouquet, her arm on Foster, 37, in a tie and vest, as they smile at each other. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!" Foster appears to have no social media and has not commented publicly.

The couple had their first child, daughter Ella, last summer.

This is a first marriage for both. Foster reportedly was engaged to "House of Cards" star Robin Wright for 10 months before the two ended their relationship in November 2014. Prepon had been in a relationship with Christopher Masterson, brother of her former "That '70s Show" cast-mate Danny Masterson, before breaking up in 2007. She began seeing actor Scott Michael Foster in 2008, but by 2013 the two were no longer dating.

Prepon and Foster, whose other films include "The Messenger" (2009) and "The Finest Hours" (2016), were first photographed together publicly in June 2016, and the following month were seen behaving romantically over a meal at the French bistro Lucien in New York City's East Village, reported Us Weekly at the time.

The two did not immediately acknowledge their engagement, which first was reported following the October 2016 New York premiere of "The Girl on the Train," in which Prepon played a supporting role. She appeared on the red carpet with Foster, displaying what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring.

