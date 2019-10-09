TODAY'S PAPER
Lauren Conrad gives birth to baby no. 2

Lauren Conrad and her husband already share a

Lauren Conrad and her husband already share a 2-year-old son. Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"The Hills" alum Lauren Conrad is a mom again.

The reality-TV star turned fashion designer announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, musician William Tell, welcomed their second child. "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" she posted along with a childlike illustration representing the couple, their 2-year-old son Liam James and their two dogs.

People reported that Charlie weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. 

Conrad, 33, and Tell, 39, were married in 2014 at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California. In addition to her LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown fashion lines, Conrad is the co-founder of the fair trade online store The Little Market. 

