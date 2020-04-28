Report: Lea Michele expecting first child

Is singer-actress Lea Michele expecting her first child with her businessman husband, Alexander "Zandy" Reich?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, said Monday that the former "Glee" and "Scream Queens" star, 33, and Reich, 37, president of the womenswear company AYR, are having a baby. Us Weekly said afterward it had confirmed the news. Neither Reich nor the Bronx-born Michele has commented publicly.

The couple married on March 9 of last year after becoming engaged the previous April, with Michele posting an Instagram photo of her hand bearing an engagement ring captioned, "Yes," alongside an engagement-ring emoji.