TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
58° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Report: Lea Michele expecting first child

Lea Michele attends the 2019 amfAR Gala Los

Lea Michele attends the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.  Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Is singer-actress Lea Michele expecting her first child with her businessman husband, Alexander "Zandy" Reich?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, said Monday that the former "Glee" and "Scream Queens" star, 33, and Reich, 37, president of the womenswear company AYR, are having a baby. Us Weekly said afterward it had confirmed the news. Neither Reich nor the Bronx-born Michele has commented publicly.

The couple married on March 9 of last year after becoming engaged the previous April, with Michele posting an Instagram photo of her hand bearing an engagement ring captioned, "Yes," alongside an engagement-ring emoji.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Devin Concannon, who grew up in Massapequa, is ESPN's 'The Last Dance' a first for LI-raised editor Concannon
Kim Kardashian West has accepted the All In Kim Kardashian gives fans a chance to be on her show
'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Former first lady Michelle Obama's documentary chronicling her Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix
Rudhraksh Jaiswal (left) and Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's 'Extraction': Chris Hemsworth action film is smart fun
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook' premieres May 11 on Food Network
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search