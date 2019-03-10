Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele marries Zandy Reich

Singer and former "Glee" and "Scream Queens" star Lea Michele and businessman Zandy Reich were married on Saturday after nearly a year's engagement.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple said in a statement to People magazine, which reported the two wed in a small ceremony in Northern California. "And most of all," the statement continued, "we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

On Sunday, Michele, 32, posted a People-branded photo on Twitter and Instagram, showing herself and Reich (pronounced "rich," according to his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania) in formal wedding attire. "3/9/19," she wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Philadelphia-native Reich, who has no public social media, is president of the Manhattan-based clothing company AYR, an acronym for All Year Round. He graduated from UPenn's Wharton School of Business in 2005 and is in his mid-30s. According to E! News, he previously worked for Goldman Sachs, Renaissance Capital and the clothing company Theory.

The couple became engaged in late April 2018, with Michele posting a photo of herself on a beach, covering her face with a hand bearing an engagement ring. "Yes," she wrote simply, adding an engagement-ring emoji.

Michele previously was in a relationship with Matthew Paetz, after reportedly having met him when he was an extra on the set of her music video for "On My Way," filmed in Palmdale, California, on April 19, 2014. Her representative said in February 2016 that the two had broken up that month. It was her first relationship since the death of "Glee" cast-mate and boyfriend Cory Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in July 2013.