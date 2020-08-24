Len Goodman, one of the three founding judges of the ABC ballroom competition "Dancing with the Stars," has revealed that he has been treated for skin cancer.

In an Aug. 8 Facebook post that had gone largely unnoticed by the news media until British tabloids seized on it Sunday, the U.K'.s Melanoma Fund posted a photo of Goodman, 76, on a golf course participating in the charity's Slip! Slap! Swing! fundraiser. In the image, the London-born "Dancing" judge points to gauze coverings on his left temple.

"Len Goodman has asked us to keep 'spreading the word' re. sun protection for golf," the post read, explaining that Goodman "was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove [hotel and golf course in Hertfordshire] — a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!"

In a follow-up on Aug. 16, the charity reposted the image and wrote, "We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman's skin cancer treatment. Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone!"

Goodman has not spoken publicly about his surgery, and did not respond to a comment request submitted through an ABC representative.

Melanoma is the most common of skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society, which says 100,350 cases are estimated in the United States for 2020, with about 6,850 of them fatal. The risk can be reduced by limiting exposure to UV rays from the sun and other sources such as tanning beds, applying sunscreen, and wearing a shirt, hat and sunglasses when outdoors in sunlight.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 29, with new host Tyra Banks succeeding Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, is scheduled to premiere Sept. 14. Goodman has been a judge throughout the show, except for season 21 in 2015.