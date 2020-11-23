Hollywood production executive Alana Mayo, the wife of Emmy Award-winning writer-actress Lena Waithe ("Master of None," "The Chi"), has filed for divorce after 10 months of separation.

TheBlast.com said Sunday that according to public court records it had obtained, Mayo, a native New Yorker in her mid-30s, filed a petition for divorce last week in Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple had announced in January that they were separating after only 2 months of marriage.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," they had announced in a joint statement then. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Neither Mayo nor Waithe, 36, have commented publicly. On her Instagram Stories account Monday Waithe posted an unattributed Internet quote: "A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is instead of what you think it should be, and then making the best of it."