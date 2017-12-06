Longtime WNYC radio hosts Jonathan Schwartz and Leonard Lopate each have been suspended following unspecified conduct allegations against them.

“New York Public Radio has placed hosts Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz on leave effective immediately, pending an investigation into accusations of inappropriate conduct,” Laura Walker, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization behind WNYC-AM and -FM and WQXR-FM, said in a statement Wednesday. “New York Public Radio takes these kinds of allegations very seriously and is reviewing these matters promptly,” she added. “NYPR is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure a respectful, equitable, inclusive and harassment-free workplace for everyone.”

Lopate, a more than 30-year veteran of the station, has hosted “The Leonard Lopate Show,” a cultural and public-affairs series airing weekdays at noon. Schwartz, whose local radio career began on rock pioneer WNEW-FM in the late 1960s, has hosted “The Jonathan Channel,” an online music program at WNYC.org that specializes in the Great American Songbook and updates live Wednesdays through Sundays at noon.

Filling in for Lopate Wednesday was fellow WNYC host Mary E. Harris, who afterward tweeted, “That was the hardest hosting I’ve ever done, supported by an amazing @WNYC team.”

Neither host has commented on social media. Producers for “The Leonard Lopate Show” tweeted Wednesday, “Leonard Lopate and Johnathan Schwartz, two longtime hosts at WNYC, have been put on leave effectively immediately pending investigations into allegations of inappropriate conduct.”