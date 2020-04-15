TODAY'S PAPER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro offer movie role for coronavirus relief donors

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Once Upon a

 Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" news conference on Aug. 26, 2019, in Tokyo.  Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Jue

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk-on role in their next film as the prize in a raffle to help raise $100 million for charitable food programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere," DiCaprio, 45, wrote on social media Wednesday, accompanying a video of himself and De Niro.

Donations of $10 to $100 at AllinChallenge.com buy 10 to 200 entries, with 100% of funds going directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. After DiCaprio personally challenged Ellen DeGeneres, the daytime talk-show host, 62, accepted and announced that she and wife Portia de Rossi will donate $1 million. She additionally offered fans with a minimum $25 donation the chance to co-host an episode.

Matthew McConaughey also accepted DiCaprio's challenge. He offered donors the chance to attend a Longhorns football game next season "with me, my family, my friends, my box" at his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin.

