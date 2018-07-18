Despite receiving a personal apology and a vow to correct the error, comedian Leslie Jones has continued to denigrate actress-entrepreneur Jessica Alba's baby- and beauty-products company on social media.

"Saturday Night Live" star Jones, 50, tweeted an opening salvo Tuesday, addressing both Alba and The Honest Company to say they had "just lost a good customer … I have use [sic] your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend [sic] too much money here for that to happen!!"

Shortly afterward, Alba, 37, tweeted back, "Omg! I'm so so sorry you haven't had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I'm a huge fan of yours."

The company then tweeted an apology for its delay in shipping Jones' order of diaper cakes — a $125 baby-shower gift of diapers and nursery items such as wipes and bubble bath wrapped like a tiered cake in various styles — and noted the item is "handmade and can take 1-3 days to process."

While this is stated on the item's page at the site, Jones retorted that overnight shipping should then not be an option on the checkout page.

"No worries," she concluded. "I'm sure you [are] not the only ones who sale [sic] diaper cakes!! So disappointed cause I've spent a lot of money with y'all!"