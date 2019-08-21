TODAY'S PAPER
Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split earlier this month. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
After the couple announced earlier this month that they were separating after seven months of marriage, actor Liam Hemsworth on Wednesday filed for divorce from singer-actress Miley Cyrus.

In court documents referenced by multiple outlets and posted by RadarOnline.com, "Hunger Games" star Hemsworth, 29, cited irreconcilable differences. Confirming the couple had a prenuptial agreement, he asked the Los Angeles court to award no spousal support to either party. The separation date is listed as "to be determined."

The couple's representative had told People magazine on Aug. 10, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time."

Five days later, Cyrus, 26, dropped a new single, "Slide Away," that observers suggested was a response to the breakup. "So won't you slide away / back to the ocean / I'll go back to the city lights," read some of the lyrics, which conclude, "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now."

Cyrus, daughter of country signer Billy Ray Cyrus, and Hemsworth, youngest of the three Hemsworth actor brothers, married on Dec. 23 following years of an on-again, off-again relationship. They had met on the set of their coming-of-age romantic drama "The Last Song" in 2009.

Neither has commented about the divorce filing on social media.

