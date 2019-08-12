An Australian tabloid says actor Liam Hemsworth has made his first public comments following his and Miley Cyrus' announcement Saturday that they had separated after seven months of marriage.

"You don't understand what it's like," the Daily Mail Australia quoted the "Hunger Games" star, 29, telling the tabloid Monday after he stopped for a yogurt with his older brother, Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Chris Hemsworth, who turned 36 that day. "I don't want to talk about it mate," he reportedly told the outlet, which said he has been staying with his brother's family at their Byron Bay beach house in their native Australia.

On Saturday, the couple's representative told People magazine, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Singer-actress Cyrus, 26, on Sunday echoed some of the statement's language in a social-media post that began, "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win."

Monday she posted a Twitter and Instagram Story photo of herself in a recording studio, giving no date or locale.