In his first formal statement since he and Miley Cyrus announced their separation after seventh months of marriage, Liam Hemsworth late Monday acknowledged the breakup and denied reports he had spoken with a tabloid.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," the "Hunger Games" star, 29, posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of an oceanside dawn or sunset with mountains in the background.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," the Australian native added. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

The tabloid Daily Mail Australia quoted Hemsworth, youngest of the three Hemsworth actor brothers, as telling it on Monday, "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate."

On Saturday the couple's representative told People magazine, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The following day, singer-actress Cyrus, 26, echoed some of the statement's language in a social-media post that began, "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win." She added later that day in two Instagram posts, showing her against a backdrop of the Dolomites mountain range in Italy, "New day. New adventure. Life's a climb... but the view is great."

While those words are not in the lyrics of Cyrus' 2009 song "The Climb," from her Disney film "Hannah Montana: The Movie," some commenters saw a connection. "Mad Men" actress and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka quoted the first line: "I can almost see it." Additionally, Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton commented with approving emoji.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married on Dec. 23 following years of an on-and-off relationship. The two began a romance after meeting on the set of their coming-of-age romantic drama "The Last Song" in 2009, but broke up and reunited at least twice before initially becoming engaged in 2012. They called off the engagement in September the following year.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The two were reconciled by January 2016, and photos emerged that month of Cyrus and a movers' truck as she appeared to be moving into Hemsworth's since-destroyed Malibu, California, home, and wearing what appeared to be her old engagement ring.