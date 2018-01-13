TODAY'S PAPER
Liam Neeson says sexual harassment scandal has sparked 'a bit of a witch hunt'

Neeson also said he was "on the fence" regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Dustin Hoffman.

Actor Liam Neeson attends the New York premiere

Actor Liam Neeson attends the New York premiere of "The Commuter" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Jan. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Actor Liam Neeson says the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has sparked "a bit of a witch hunt."

Asked about the issue on the Irish broadcaster RTE, Neeson said: "There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program."

He referred to U.S. radio presenter and writer Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year over an allegation of "inappropriate behavior." Neeson said that wasn't the same as the "other Harvey Weinstein stuff." Neeson also said he was "on the fence" regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Dustin Hoffman.

But the 65-year-old "Taken" star also said in Friday's Late Late Show that the "#MeToo" movement taking place "across every industry (is) healthy."

