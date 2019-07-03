TODAY'S PAPER
Lil Nas X laughs off homophobic trolls

Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer

Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on  June 1, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Scott Roth

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lil Nas X is laughing off social media trolls who made homophobic comments after the country-rap star came out publicly as gay on Sunday.

"[S]ay one more home of phobic thing to me," wrote the 20-year-old on Instagram Tuesday, alongside an image of a cowboy-hatted yellow emoji face pointing an automatic pistol toward the viewer. 

Most commenters reacted favorably. "Focus on all the good in your life. Don't allow these fools get to you," wrote former NBA star Dwyane Wade, whose 12-year-old Zion is gay. "It's a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent," he wrote, ending with a black-power fist emoji. DJ and music producer Diplo assured the rapper, "We love you tho."

Lil Nas X, whose "Old Town Road" just became the longest-running hip-hop single to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with 13 weeks at No. 1, also took to Twitter on Tuesday,  joking about those who declared they would no longer listen to him. 

"[J]ust got news that i'm gay and i will no longer be streaming my music," he said humorously. He added in a more serious vein, [I]'m sorry that (expletive) is just not ok."

A few hours after, the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, joked again, tweeting, "[N]ext (expletive) to say something offensive to me getting kissed." 

Even before coming out, Little Nas X appeared to have dropped a hint with the cover of his debut album, "7," depicting a nighttime city draped in rainbow hues. Cover designed Lorenzo Sozzi told TMZ.com Wednesday  that the rapper had directed him to add the rainbow allusion without explaining the specific reason for it. The cover art was released June 15 and the album June 21, nine days before Lil Nas X revealed his sexuality in a tweet.

"[S]ome of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone [expletive] no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," his current single, he wrote on Sunday.  The lyrics to "C7osure (You Like)" include, "Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow … This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old. / Brand new places I'll choose and I'll go, I know / Embracing this news I behold unfolding."

