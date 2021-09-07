Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell are married

Actor Lily Collins and filmmaker Charlie McDowell were married over the weekend in Colorado. She is the daughter of rock star Phil Collins and his first wife, socialite Jill Tavelman, and he is the son of film great Malcolm McDowell and his first wife, Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," wrote "Emily in Paris" and "Mank" star Collins, 32, on Instagram Tuesday from the resort town of Dunton Hot Springs. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell …"

She added in two subsequent posts, "Never been happier … What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

McDowell, 38, whose has directed episodes of "Silicon Valley," "Legion" and more shows, said on his Instagram account, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins," to which his new bride responded in a comment, "I'm so excited to be your WIFEY."

The two announced their engagement last September 2020.

Among their Instagram well-wishers were actors Sarah Hyland, Chloe Grace Moretz, Reese Witherspoon and Long Island-raised Alanna Masterson of "The Walking Dead."