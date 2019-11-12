Drama Book Shop will reopen in March

A new chapter is about to begin in the life of Drama Book Shop thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda and his "Hamilton" collaborators.

Miranda, director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffery Seller and theater owner James L. Nederlander, who purchased the store that had closed in January, announced Tuesday that it would reopen in March and its new home would be at 266 W. 39th Street. The four men co-own the space with guidance from The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin.

The Drama Book Shop, founded in 1917 and operated in various Manhattan locations since its opening (its last address was at 250 W. 40th St.), had long been a theater lover's destination, housing a collection of scripts, biographies, guides and more. In 2011, the bookstore received a special Tony Award. The shop's contents had been put in storage until a new location was found.

Among the innovations for the new spot designed by David Korins are a coffee shop, a basement room for readings and classes and a large — and appropriately dramatic — spiral structure.