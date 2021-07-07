For "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the inspirations for art and philanthropy are inextricably linked.

On Wednesday, Miranda announced a series of donations to organizations that serve immigrants, whose experiences are central to the new film version of his hit Broadway musical "In the Heights."

"For me," Miranda told The Associated Press, "philanthropy and artistic inspiration kind of come from the same place."

He is forever drawn to what he calls "the things that don’t leave you alone." Immigration, he said, is both a passion and a foundational element of his work.

"In the Heights," he noted, centers on immigrants from the Caribbean and Latin America living in New York City. And "Hamilton," he said, "is sort of the proto-immigrant story."

"I think I am in awe of people who can make an impossible leap to leave everything they know behind and start a new life here," he said. "And I think it’s one of the great things about our country."

In honor of the Fourth of July, the Miranda Family Fund awarded a total of $225,000 in grants to immigrant rights groups and policy reform advocates throughout the country. The recipients are Arizona’s Pima County Justice for All, California’s Coalition for Human Rights Los Angeles, Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, Michigan’s Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, Texas’ Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Utah Refugee Connection, Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Washington, and both Alianza for Progress and Orlando Center for Justice in Florida.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Luis Miranda Jr., Lin-Manuel’s father and co-founder of the MirRam Group, a political consulting firm that has worked on campaigns for Democratic Sens. Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, said all the recipients were recommended by friends of the family in the field of immigration.

It was important to the Mirandas to make the grants unrestricted, so the money would go to "whatever the organization believes is important," Luis said. "It’s going to make a difference."

"They know what they need," Lin-Manuel added.

Though the Miranda Family Fund has been active for years in donations to the arts community, especially arts education, the donations announced Wednesday mark a new direction.

The fight for immigrants' rights became a much larger part of the film version of "In the Heights" than it was in the musical that opened on Broadway in 2008. Lin-Manuel Miranda said the idea to make the character of Sonny a "Dreamer" — an immigrant brought to the United States illegally as a child, who has benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status — came from Quiara Alegria Hudes, who wrote the screenplay.

"Immigration was on the front page in a totally different way in the past few years," Miranda said. "So in updating it, it sort of only made sense to make that a part of the conversation because that is part of the conversation here uptown in our communities."