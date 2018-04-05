TODAY'S PAPER
Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets he has shingles

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton” creator-star Lin-Manuel Miranda says he has developed a case of shingles.

“Damn. I’ve got the worst migraine of my life right now. Lemme get out of here, myrrh for my hot forehead, ow,” Miranda, 38, tweeted on Wednesday. A day later he wrote, “Hey, cool story This isn’t a migraine, it’s shingles!,” an outbreak of rash or blisters caused by the varicella-zoster virus, also the source of chickenpox.

“Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice,” Miranda wrote, referring to the half-face mask worn by the title character in the Broadway musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

He followed this with a tweet reading, “Footage of me yesterday when I found out,” accompanied by a gif of a Broadway Phantom throwing up his hands, overlaid with the comical text “OH LAWD.”

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum, who played the “Phantom” heroine, Christine, in the 2004 film adaptation, jokingly tweeted to him, “Available for duets while you have the mask anyway.” Miranda responded with a pair of wide-open googly eyes.

Shingles is generally treated with antiviral drugs such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, or famciclovir, which may also help lessen the disease’s painful aftereffects, known as postherpetic neuralgia. An attack of shingles usually lasts three to five weeks, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and the blisters often leave no scars.

Miranda briefly contracted laryngitis in April 2016 while performing the title role in “Hamilton.”

