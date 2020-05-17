Lindsay Lohan offers customized shout-outs on Cameo greeting service
After having launched quietly in early March, Lindsay Lohan on Sunday announced that she had joined the celebrity video-greeting service Cameo.
"So excited to be on @BookCameo - can't wait to connect with you all!" tweeted the actress-entrepreneur, 33, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick.
Her $300 hellos have earned 4.9 stars out of 5, from 36 laudatory customers.
Six 13- to 27-second samples are currently online at her Cameo page.
The “Mean Girls” star's mother, podcaster and former reality-TV star Dina Lohan, has been on the service since its debut in February 2017, and has upped her fee from $75 to her current $150.
