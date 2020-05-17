TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Lindsay Lohan offers customized shout-outs on Cameo greeting service

Lindsay Lohan has joined the celebrity greeting service

Lindsay Lohan has joined the celebrity greeting service Cameo. Credit: Getty Images / James Gourley

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

After having launched quietly in early March, Lindsay Lohan on Sunday announced that she had joined the celebrity video-greeting service Cameo.

"So excited to be on @BookCameo - can't wait to connect with you all!" tweeted the actress-entrepreneur, 33, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick.

Her $300 hellos have earned 4.9 stars out of 5, from 36 laudatory customers.

Six 13- to 27-second samples are currently online at her Cameo page.

The “Mean Girls” star's mother, podcaster and former reality-TV star Dina Lohan, has been on the service since its debut in February 2017, and has upped her fee from $75 to her current $150.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Nicholas Hoult as Peter the Great and Ellen 'The Great': Elle Fanning shines as Catherine
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie ABC renews 'American Idol' for another season
Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn and Anson CBS All Access announces third 'Star Trek' series
The "One Day at a Time" animated special Sitcom 'One Day at a Time' gets animated 
Jared Padalecki as Sam, left, and Jensen Ackles CW pushes upcoming season to January; 'Kung Fu' reboot set
Gold Coast Studios Stage 3 in Bethpage, seen LI's TV, film industry looks to post-shutdown future
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search