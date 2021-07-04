LI's Lindsay Lohan celebrates 35th birthday in Dubai

TODAY'S PAPER
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Long Island native Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 35th birthday Friday with friends in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where she now lives.

"Had the most magical birthday with family and friends," the actor and entrepreneur, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of a candle-bedecked cake with frosting reading, "Happy Birthday LL! Love you!"

Lohan's Instagram feed included happy-birthday wishes from the likes of Lacey Chabert, a co-star of Lohan's "Mean Girls" (2004); Nancy Meyers, director and co-writer of "The Parent Trap" (1998); broadcast journalist Katie Couric; and one of Lohan's brothers, model Dakota Lohan, who had received his own birthday greetings from her last month.

In May, Netflix announced that Lohan will make her first film appearance since 2019 in an upcoming romantic comedy "about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

