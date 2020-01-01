Actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, who currently resides in the Middle East as well as in Australia while shooting that country's edition of "The Masked Singer," says she is considering resuming her movie career in America.

Responding to newsman Anderson Cooper on CNN's Times Square New Year's Eve show late Tuesday, after being asked if she had any resolutions for 2020, the 33-year-old Lohan said at first, "I'm managing my sister," singer and TV personality Aliana Lohan, 26. She then added, "I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again."

Speaking from her current home in Muscat, Oman, where it was 8:33 a.m. Jan. 1, Lohan promised, "I'm doing something soon in this new year. And just, y'know, taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys," referring to Cooper and co-host Andy Cohen.

The Merrick- and Cold Spring Harbor-raised Lohan added, "I miss New York, I miss my mom, my dad, my brothers, y'know, I miss my family and I miss you guys, too." She last was in New York City publicly in October, when she hosted a pop-up nightclub.

In addition to being a panelist on Australia's "The Masked Singer," for which she will return for season 2, Lohan opened beach bar-restaurants in Greece last year, one of which formed the basis for the MTV reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." Also last year she teased "Xanax," her first single since 2008, releasing a snippet of it to Virgin Radio Dubai in August followed by a homemade music video on her Instagram IGTV channel the following month. And her horror movie "Among the Shadows," her first film since 2013's "The Canyons," was released on video-on-demand and DVD.

Lohan also addressed speculation that she was flirting with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth by posting a since-disappeared comment over the weekend on his Dec. 26 Instagram post of himself surfing.

"I think that comes from me being in Australia," she told Cohen of her comment, a single emoji of hands clasped in prayer. "[H]e surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness, in Australia," she said of the organization that helps individuals who have experienced trauma. "So that's a very important thing for us. And so I'm working with them a lot and bringing people with energy together and he surfs and then people took that the wrong way," she said. "We always have gossip in our life, you know that," she told the cohost.

After the CNN interview aired, Lohan, wrote on Instagram, "Thank you so much @bravoandy @andersoncooper @cnn (all at the network) for this nye #2020 The future is bright! let us all give love, light and peace."