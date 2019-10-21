Lindsay Lohan returns to NYC to host pop-up nightclub

Actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, who has partnered in Greek nightclubs in Athens, Mykonos and Rhodes, hosted a pop-up Saturday in New York.

Held at Elevate, a nightclub affiliated with the Playboy Club on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan, the LLohan Nightclub New York Edition was hosted by the "Mean Girls" star, 33, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, with music by rapper and DJ Pvnch (pronounced "punch").

"I was thinking, and I decided to move LLOHAN Nightclubs to NYC!" Lohan wrote on Instagram Oct. 12, previewing the $50 ticketed event. She added, "Bring ur best pose and biggest smiles! This is a night to remember. [N]o mean girls allowed #justme #ll welcoming my dear friends from @aliforneycenter and @alexm718."

The tags refer to Manhattan's Ali Forney Center, a shelter and support service for homeless LGBTQ youth where Lohan had done part of her community service in 2015, and dancer-choreographer Alex Mugler, who dances with Lohan in an Instagram video related to her recent single, "Xanax."

Two days before the event, Pvnch said in an Instagram video, "I got the call. Lindsay Lohan say, 'Yo, Pvnch ... this is what I want do.' … You heard right: Lindsay Lohan made the call and said, 'I want Pvnch to be in this building. … This Saturday night I'm at Elevate with Lindsay Lohan."

Lohan recently completed season 1 of "The Masked Singer Australia," where of the three judges she solely correctly identified the final singer as pop star Cody Simpson. She has been living in Dubai, according to multiple reports.