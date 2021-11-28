Lindsay Lohan once more is engaged to be married.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," the actor-entrepreneur, who for years has lived in Dubai, wrote on Twitter and Instagram early Sunday, Eastern Daylight Time, adding an emoji of an engagement ring. Accompanying the post were four close-up photos of herself and Bader Shammas looking happy and romantic, with Lohan showcasing her ring. Commenting on the Instagram post appears to have been disabled.

The two are dressed in cool-weather clothing, rather than for the generally hot climate of Dubai. On Thanksgiving Lohan, 35, had tweeted a photo from what appeared to be outside a hotel or resort, showing a lit firepit with evergreen shrubbery nearby, and a background of mountains and bare trees.

The "Mean Girls" star, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, where her mother still lives, first noted she was dating Shammas in a since-deleted Feb. 6, 2020, Instagram post from a Dubai music festival. Captioning a group photo that included herself, her singer sister Aliana Lohan, Shammas and members of the band Bastille, she wrote, "lovely night with sister and my boyfriend [B]ader, such a magical night."

Shammas, according to his LinkedIn account, is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, working in international wealth management in Dubai, the largest city in the small Arabian Peninsula nation of the United Arab Emirates. He previously worked as an associate in the wealth-management department of the banking conglomerate BNP Paribas, first in Manama, Bahrain, and later in Dubai. Shammas graduated from the University of South Florida with a mechanical-engineering degree in 2010, and earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Tampa in 2012.

Shammas' Twitter and Facebook accounts contain no posts, and his Instagram account is private.

In the mid-2010s, Lohan was engaged to Russian heir Egor Tarabasov, then working in British real estate in London, where Lohan lived. In July 2016, the star was captured on video loudly arguing with Tarabasov on a balcony at their home. "You tried to kill me!" she screamed. "Psycho! … Egor, you've been strangling me constantly. … You can't strangle a woman constantly and beat ... her and think it's OK. Everybody saw you touch me. It's filmed. Get out!"

In a since-deleted Instagram post in October 2017, Lohan wrote, in a larger context about female empowerment, "I was abused by my exfiancé."

Lohan and co-star Chord Overstreet earlier this month began production on an untitled Netflix holiday romance, her first feature since 2019's werewolf thriller "Among the Shadows."