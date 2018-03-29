TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan ‘Grand Theft Auto’ lawsuit appeal dismissed

Lindsay Lohan attends a New York Fashion Week

Lindsay Lohan attends a New York Fashion Week event on Feb. 13, 2017, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chance Yeh

By The Associated Press
It looks like “Game Over” for actress Lindsay Lohan in her state court fight against a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game.

Lohan’s lawyer argued before New York’s top court in Albany that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. violated her right to privacy by incorporating “look-a-like” images of her in the game “Grand Theft Auto V.”

But the state Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the satirical representations of “a modern, beach-going” young woman are not identifiable as Lohan, 31. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit.

Similar claims against Take-Two by “Mob Wives” television star Karen Gravano also were dismissed in a separate ruling.

A message left with Lohan’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

By The Associated Press

