The publishing company HarperCollins is suing Lindsay Lohan to recover a $365,000 advance for a never-delivered memoir.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan by Merrick attorney Jeffrey A. Maidenbaum, HarperCollins sued Lohan, 34, and the star's company, Crossheart, alleging breach of contract and demanding return of the advance. The lawsuit lists Lohan's address as that of her mother, Dina Lohan, in Merrick, one of two Long Island villages in which the star was raised.

The suit contends that Lindsay Lohan entered into the contract on or about March 27, 2014, with a book delivery date of May 1, 2015. The agreement was amended in July 2016 with a new delivery date of March 15, 2017. Finally, on September 1, 2018, HarperCollins notified the actress-entrepreneur that since "the manuscript for the Work had not been delivered within the time provided by the Contract," the publisher "intended to terminate the Contract" and "demanded the return of the advance paid to Crossheart. Crossheart and Lohan failed to return the advance…."

HarperCollins seeks the $365,000 "together with interest from March 15, 2017," as well as attorneys' fees and related costs.

Maidenbaum and a representative for Lohan did not respond to Newsday requests for comment Sunday, and Lohan has not commented on social media.

In the 2014 OWN documentary miniseries "Lindsay" with Oprah Winfrey, Lohan meets with literary agent Scott Waxman. "There's two different ways for me to do a book," she tells him. "I could either do, like, a coffee-table photo book, which is safer, I think, or I could do an actual book."

"Real book?" Waxman asks. "Yeah," Lohan replies.

He goes on to tell her, "This is a great opportunity to tell your story. … There's so many half-truths out there that people believe. But you've never had a chance to tell people what your life has really been like, from the heart, the whole truth, the way you want to tell it so that no one can mess with it." She tells Waxman she has kept "tons of journals, too, that I'd like to incorporate."

He suggests meeting with publishers to give them a book proposal and solicit bidding. Separately he tells the camera, "This is a multimillion-dollar book. There's no doubt in my mind. And now it's really up to Lindsay to sit down and do some writing and dig up those journals that she has and start putting the pieces together." On its website, the Waxman Literary Agency lists Lohan among its authors.

There may have been a foreign sale of the book as well. The U.K.'s Ebury Publishing, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had promoted a planned 320-page Lohan memoir due out Oct. 15, 2016.

Its description promised Lohan would tell "the full story — what it was like growing up as a child star in a troubled household, her rise to fame through Disney movies and Mean Girls, her battle with addiction, prison stints, rehab and her much talked about love life." Ebury mentioned Lohan’s journals and called the promised book "a beautifully written reflection on her life, her regrets and her dreams."