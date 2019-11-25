Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of restaurateur Harry Morton, whom the actress-entrepreneur dated in the mid-2000s.

"Best friends. Best life," the "Mean Girls" star, 33, wrote on Instagram Sunday, captioning a black-and-white photo of the two when they were in their 20s.

"So sorry my lil princess," commented her mother, Dina Lohan, 57, of Merrick. "He's always with you, watching over you baby." Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, 59, wrote "RIP."

Her sister Aliana Lohan, 25, posted a hands-in-prayer emoji, while brother Cody, né Dakota Lohan, 23, posted three heart and three "rock on" emoji.

Morton — founder and former owner of the Pink Taco chain of Mexican restaurants, and the son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton and grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of the Morton's steakhouse chain — was found dead Saturday at his Beverly Hills, California, home. He was 38. Police told media no foul play is suspected.

Lohan and Morton began seeing each other in July 2006 and dated throughout the summer, according to reports from that time, and were photographed together frequently. Morton, who had also been linked to actresses including Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore and Hayden Panettiere, accompanied Lohan to the premiere of her 2006 film "Bobby" at the Venice Film Festival, and the two were photographed vacationing in Hawaii together.

Morton nonetheless told Inked magazine afterward, "I didn't really date her. This is one of those things where people will say, 'Yes, you did.' But I really didn't. … You hang out with someone for, like, one week and they can extend that for, like, two months' worth of pictures."