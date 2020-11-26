In an interview on her mother's podcast series, Lindsay Lohan lauded "The Parent Trap" director/co-writer Nancy Meyers as the filmmaker who taught her the most, and says she would like to do Broadway and to work again with "Glee" writer-producer Ryan Murphy.

Speaking on the newest episode of mom Dina Lohan and co-host Chanel Omari's "Listen to Me, The OG Mama D," the Cold Spring Harbor- and Merrick-raised star, 34, said, "I learned the most from Nancy because she talked to me all the time about everything" during the shooting of the 1998 movie, made when Lindsay was 11.

"I mean, I learned a lot from ['Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls' director] Mark Waters, from everyone that I worked with, Garry Marshall … and Jane Fonda," her "Georgia Rule" director and co-star, respectively, "but I would say Nancy because ... [her advice has] stuck with me for so long," she recalled of the motherly bond, "and I'm still so close with her. I remember her putting me on her lap and teaching me certain things. Those things stick with you."

Lohan added that at the time of "The Parent Trap," "There weren't many female directors when Nancy Meyers was directing that movie." Working with a woman filmmaker "was one of the coolest parts about it, personally."

Though living for years now in Dubai, Lohan expressed hope that she might make her Broadway debut after New York theaters reopen post-pandemic. "I would definitely consider Broadway. I did a play, 'Speed-The-Plow,' in the West End in London," she said, referring to the 2014 revival of David Mamet's Broadway hit, for which she received favorable reviews. "So we were talking about bringing that to Broadway or Off-Broadway, and I'm not sure what happened with it."

Her wish list also includes working again with Ryan Murphy, for whom she played herself in a 2012 episode of "Glee," the 2009-15 Fox high-school musical series he co-created.

And as she has frequently, Lohan continues to urge a "Mean Girls" sequel with the original performers. (A 1991 TV-movie, "Mean Girls 2," had almost entirely different characters and cast.) "I know that they're going to do something," she said, "but I just don't know exactly what yet. And it would be an honor to be a part of it." Separate from this, without Lohan's involvement, a movie adapting Broadway's "Mean Girls" musical is in the works.

Lohan did take part in a "Mean Girls" virtual reunion and get-out-the-vote public service announcement the stars and filmmakers did in October. "It felt like we'd all just seen each other the day before," Lohan said on the podcast. "It still feels like we know each other so well, because we spent so much time with each other and … it feels like we're all still good friends. … Everyone in the cast has done so well with their careers and really have stayed true to who they are as people."