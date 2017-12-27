Actress Lindsay Lohan reportedly is investigating whether her financial managers neglected to pay her federal income tax for three years.

TheBlast.com reported that the IRS has placed liens on Lohan, 31, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, saying the “Mean Girls” star owes $100,710.55 for 2010, 2014 and 2015. The website said an unnamed Los Angeles management firm handled her financial matters. Such outside financial management is typical for Hollywood stars and other high-income people. TheBlast added that Lohan believes one manager in specific mishandled her funds.

Lohan and her family are now going through her financial records to try to determine the sequence that led to her tax bills going unpaid, the site said.

During the time period covered by the lien, Lohan appeared in the 1970s action-film homage “Machete” (2010), starring Danny Trejo; did a cameo in a 2014 episode of the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls”; starred in an OWN reality-TV miniseries about her life, “Lindsay” (2014); and starred in a 10-minute fashion-industry short, “Till Human Voices Wake Us” (2015), in addition to appearing in advertising campaigns and having other sources of income.

Lohan has been living mostly in London and Dubai for the past few years.

In 2012, the IRS had levied bills for unpaid federal taxes of $93,701.57 for 2009 and $140,203.3 for 2010, and seized Lohan’s bank accounts, TMZ.com reported at the time. Actor Charlie Sheen, with whom Lohan became acquainted while filming their cameo for “Scary Movie 5” in September 2012, reportedly gave her $100,000 toward payment of her back taxes. Whether through that or some other means, Lohan paid the 2009 amount on Dec. 12, 2012, according to the public-record Certificate of Release of Tax Lien posted by TMZ.

The site also posted a public-record California Notice of State Tax Lien dated Feb. 21, 2013, in which the state tax board requested that she pay $56,717.90 for 2011. No information was available regarding the disposition of this or the federal tax lien for 2012.

Lohan has not commented on social media about the latest liens.