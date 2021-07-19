Long Island native Lindsay Lohan enraptured Lebanese fans over the weekend when she posed with them and a former local mayor outside an Italian restaurant while visiting the Beirut suburb of Hammana.

TikTok user Michelle Muhanna / Michellelipsync on Saturday posted a video of the star, 35, on a cobblestone street amid outdoor tables and chairs, standing cheerfully alongside male and female fans. "Cady Herron 17 years later but EVEN PRETTIER," the user captioned her post, referring to Lohan's iconic character in the 2004 comedy hit "Mean Girls." The user added in a comment, "[W]hen I saw her she was having dinner with friends at Piazza 1140 in Hammana."

The post garnered more than 60,000 likes. A second video the next day received 4,375 likes.

As well, a Saturday Instagram post from a women-owned artisanal-crafts company showed Lohan in two photos, collectively with "former Head of Municipality Mr. Georges Chahine" and businesspersons Patricia Elias and Romy Bejjani, who were "describing the dream of uplifting [L]ebanese artisans during these hard times." A set of five photos from the Instagram account of Elias' store La Brocante de Hammana showed the same plus additional images.

"When THE Lindsay Lohan is in your hometown … Hammana," tweeted a fan in graphical text alongside two photos from Lohan's restaurant visit.

Some Twitter commenters had good-natured fun with the celebrity sighting. " I need to know why Lindsay Lohan is in Lebanon right now," wrote one. "Prime Minister-designate Lindsay Lohan, you mean?" answered another, referring to Prime Minister designee Saad Hariri having resigned last week.

Another commenter answered, "Her boyfriend is Lebanese so …" This was a reference to Bader Shammas, a banker with Credit Suisse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Lohan lives. Lohan on Feb. 6, 2020, had posted a since-removed Instagram photo from a music festival there, showing herself with her singer sister Aliana Lohan "and my boyfriend [B]ader," later identified as the U.S.-educated Shammas.

Raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, Lindsay Lohan most recently has starred in the UK sitcom "Sick Note" and the 2019 werewolf film "Among the Shadows," and she provided a voice in an episode of the animated Syfy series "Devil May Care" earlier this year. Netflix announced in May that Lohan will make her next film appearance in an upcoming romantic comedy "about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Neither Lohan nor the restaurant has commented on social media about her visit.