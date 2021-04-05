TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan releases new single, 'Lullaby,' as an NFT

Lindsay Lohan's first song released as a nonfungible

Lindsay Lohan's first song released as a nonfungible token, "Lullaby," has been acquired by a Bitcoin trading company. Credit: Getty Images / James Gourley

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
A Bitcoin trading company has won Lindsay Lohan's first music track to be released as a nonfungible token (NFT) — a digital item containing a permanent computer code that allows the original of that item to be authenticated and sold like stock.

"Congratulations @realCoinUnited with the winning bid of 1,000,001 TRX," the entertainer-entrepreneur, 34, wrote on social media Thursday, referring to the cryptocurrency of the protocol company Tron. As of Monday, TRX was trading at $0.135607, giving Lohan's song and video "Lullaby," auctioned by the website Fansforever, a theoretical valuation of $135,607.

The Hong Kong-based CoinUnited on Thursday tweeted that it had "won the auction for the first-ever female #NFT #fullsong release by @lindsaylohan! … Thank you #TRON and @fansforever for listing this remarkable single. We are glad to be here!"

"Mean Girls" star Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick and now living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, had written on Instagram on March 27, "I am about to launch a new song 'Lullaby' as an #NFT with [DJ Manuel Riva] in a couple hours on fansforever.io," bragging, "[T]his is a genesis piece and history in the making!"

Fansforever's listing said of "Lullaby" that Lohan "has fully invested herself in dropping this song as a[n] NFT with a sole objective of delivering a message of empowerment, a signal out to the world to embrace the beauty that nature has blessed us all uniquely with."

In a statement on the auction site, Lohan said, "I have been recording music for a long time now. I feel a calmness when I go to the studio and it is a sort of solitude. A comfort zone. This song really means something to me because we all grow up with lullabies and I wanted to create one of my own. My voice to your ears."

