Lindsay Lohan still hoping to be in 'Mean Girls' sequel

Lindsay Lohan says she still holds on to hope for an original-cast sequel to her 2004 hit "Mean Girls."

"I probably should start doing movies again at some point,” says the actress-entrepreneur, 33, speaking remotely from her home in Dubai on comedian David Spade's online talk show. Spade, 55, has been posting "Lo-Fi Chats," an at-home version of his Comedy Central program "Lights Out with David Spade," on the show's YouTube channel.

When he responds, "I think that they're redoing a 'Mean Girls,' " Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, replies that is not the case.

"I think that I was hanging on to that for a really long [time]," she says. "I kind of wanted to come back with, like, a 'Mean Girls 2' … and work with [screenwriter] Tina [Fey] and the whole crew again and [director] Mark Waters. And that was really what I wanted. I was really excited to do that. So that's all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing."

While there was an ABC Family (now Freeform) "Mean Girls 2" TV-movie in 2011 with largely different characters, Lohan has spoken often of her hope for an original-cast remake of the high school comedy. She told CNN in 2016, "I've already written a treatment for it; I just need a response" from the producers and rights holders.

She told E! News the following year, "We need Rachel McAdams!," who played queen bee Regina George, head of the Plastics clique. "We need the whole cast back!" She added, "I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount [Pictures film studio] was great to work with — we all had a blast."