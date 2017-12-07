Actress Lindsay Lohan, who’s currently living in Dubai, is back in New York for the holidays and opened up about her hopes for sequels to two of her cult-hit films.

Speaking at a Manhattan holiday party thrown by the UK tabloid the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old star of “Mean Girls” (2004) told “Entertainment Tonight” she was “ game for” an original-cast sequel to the movie, which had a TV-movie sequel on ABC Family in 2011. “I’m here in New York, so [the film’s screenwriter] Tina Fey better be hiding,” she jokingly warned, “or I’m going to find her and [the film’s producer] Lorne Michaels. I know where his desk is!”

She separately told E! News, “We need Rachel McAdams!” McAdams played high school queen bee Regina George, head of the Plastics clique. “We need the whole cast back!” She added, “I’d love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with -- we all had a blast.”

Lohan, raised in Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor, told “ET” she believed her character, Cady Heron, who infiltrates the Plastics in order to give them comeuppance, would now be “living in Africa and adopts children -- very Madonna,” referring to the pop star, who has four adopted children from the nation of Malawi.

When asked about a frequently discussed sequel to her TV-movie “Life-Size” (ABC, 2000), in which Tyra Banks plays a Barbie-like doll come to life, Lohan told “ET” she and TV personality/producer Banks “have spoken, but not enough … Maybe [while] I’m here I can talk to her about it.”

Lohan additionally denied dating rumors, telling “ET,” “I’m not in any relationship. I don’t think anyone could even be in a relationship with me because I’m never there all the time.”

The actress, who was accompanied to the fete by her mother, Dina Lohan, told the entertainment news show, “I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life. And I don’t have to always be scrutinized every second, so I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to.”