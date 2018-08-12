Lindsay Lohan apologizes for #MeToo comments

Lindsay Lohan has apologized for comments she made in an Aug. 4 interview, in which she called some women reporting sexual harassment to be "attention-seekers" and additionally criticized "women speaking against all these things."

"I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview" with the London newspaper The Times, the 32-year-old actress and entrepreneur told People magazine in a statement Sunday.

"The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it," Lohan added, referring to the anti-harassment movement that coalesced last year following widespread accusations of sexual abuse leveled against producer Harvey Weinstein.

"However," Lohan continued, "I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused."

The "Mean Girls" star, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, said she feels "very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."

She has not commented further on social media.

In her interview with The Times, Lohan had said of harassment and abuse, "If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report." Psychologists note multiple reasons for delayed reporting, including fear of repercussion, disassociation from the trauma, and learned minimalization and denial.

"I'm going to really hate myself for saying this,” Lohan additionally told the newspaper, "but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."