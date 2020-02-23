Lindsay Lohan is in final negotiations to play a police detective in an upcoming film written and produced by fellow Long Islander Ian Holt.

The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend said Lohan, 33, would star opposite Academy Award-nominee Mickey Rourke, 67, in the horror movie "Cursed," about supernatural forces swirling around an escaped mental patient threatening to butcher five hostages in a remote mansion. Rourke is set to play psychiatrist Dr. David Elder, who teams with Lohan's Det. Mary Branigan.

Writer-producer Holt, originally from Brooklyn, lives in Long Beach according to his social media. Lohan, born in Manhattan, was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, where her mother Dina Lohan still lives. Directing is Steven R. Monroe, whose work ranges from the 2010 remake of the horror classic "I Spit on Your Grave" and its 2013 sequel, to at least 13 Hallmark Channel TV-movies since 2016.

Lohan has not commented publicly, other than to tweet a link to The Hollywood Reporter's Instagram account, where the trade magazine wrote, "Fetch news," using a catchword from Lohan's 2004 hit movie "Mean Girls." "Lindsay Lohan looks to have lined up her next feature role — this time playing a police detective in a supernatural thriller."

"CURSED IS BLOWING UP!!" tweeted a jubilant Holt, who wrote the 2005 direct-to-DVD horror film "Dr. Chopper," and both wrote and produced the theatrically released 2011 horror film "Episode 50." "Thank you to Lindsay Lohan and her great reps and PR and thank you to the man who I consider the BEST since Brando, Mickey Rourke (and his reps as well). Neither Rourke nor Monroe has commented publicly.

Actress-entrepreneur Lohan has been living in the Middle East, and last year was a partner in two Greek beach clubs, one of them the subject of an MTV reality show. She additionally was a panelist on the debut season of Australia's "The Masked Singer."

Last year's direct-to-DVD and VOD horror movie "Among the Shadows," shot primarily in 2015, was the star’s first film since 2013's "The Canyons." Lohan made her West End London stage debut in 2014, in a revival of David Mamet's "Speed-the-Plow."