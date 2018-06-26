Lindsay Lohan planning MTV reality series

Actress and entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, who opened a nightclub in Athens two years ago and a beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos in May, says she's planning to showcase the latter in an MTV reality show similar to Bravo’s "Vanderpump Rules."

Paraphrasing without quoting the "Mean Girls" star directly, The New York Times on Tuesday said Lohan, who turns 32 on Monday, has "plans for a 'Vanderpump Rules'-style reality show for MTV centered around the club.”

"Vanderpump Rules," which premiered in 2013 and completed its sixth season in April, stars Lisa Vanderpump of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and centers on her upscale West Hollywood restaurant and lounge Sur and the various romances and rivalries among the staff.

An MTV spokesman did not respond to a Newsday request to confirm plans for the show Lohan described. Lohan has not commented further on social media. Lohan's mother, Dina, also did not return Newsday's request for a comment.

The star, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, launched Lohan Beach House Mykonos on the island's Kalo Livadi beach on May 26. The venue, which she opened with unnamed partners, has become a success. She sold her stake in the earlier, namesake Athens club, Lohan, that she had opened with Greek restaurateur Dennis Papageorgiou.

Her second beach club, Lohan Beach House Rhodes, is scheduled to open on that largest of Greece's Dodecanese islands on July 8.

"There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," said Lohan, who has been living for some time in Dubai. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."

The MTV series would not be Lohan's first venture into the world of reality TV. In 2014, the docuseries "Lindsay" produced for the Oprah Winfrey Network, followed Lohan's efforts to rebuild her life starting with her move to New York City. Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus were among the celebs who popped up in the series.