Actress Lindsay Lohan, who partnered with Greek restaurateur Dennis Papageorgiou in 2016 to open the Athens nightclub Lohan, has launched a second venue, with plans to open a third.

Lohan Beach House Mykonos, on the Kalo Livadi beach on the Greek isle of Mykonos, launched on Saturday with little announcement other than a video at the venue's Facebook page saying "26 May - Soft Opening." Numerous attendees posted Instagram photos at their various accounts. A logo and a teaser video had been posted May 2, and a one-and-a-quarter-minute video on May 14.

That video does not include "Mean Girls" star Lohan, 31, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, but presents a montage of attractive young men and women cavorting on the beach and in the Mediterranean Sea waters, as graphical text floats in and out reading "Let the sea set you free," "Essential cocktails and drinks," "Taste it!," "Cooking delicious memories" and "Forget anything you've ever seen!"

DailyMail.com, an affiliate of the British tabloid the Daily Mail, ran photos of Lohan at the opening of the beach bar and restaurant, showing waitresses with black short-shorts bearing the venue's logo. The site includes a beach-apparel boutique.

A video on the Facebook page for a third venue says Lohan Rhodes Beach House will open on that namesake Greek island next month, though a post on the same page says only "Summer 2018."

On Oct. 15, 2016, Lohan and Papageorgiou opened Lohan at Iera Odos 30-32 in the Kerameikos section of Athens. She said at the time she had opened the club because, "Whereas in the past I've been associated with nightclubs and clubbing, I said why not do my own and make it a good place."

Neither Lohan nor Papageorgiou have posted on social media about the opening, though the Athens club's Instagram page included some Lohan Beach House images. Lohan's spokesman did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.